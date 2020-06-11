Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 529 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $222,627,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $85,595,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded down $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 155,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $407,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

