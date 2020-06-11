Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Medtronic by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Shares of MDT traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.30. 6,471,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,631,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.76. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

