Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,812,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,322. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.09. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

