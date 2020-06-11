Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.56. 159,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,525. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

