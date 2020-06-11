Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 10,586 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,388.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,730,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935,058 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,274,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,391,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,248,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,596. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

