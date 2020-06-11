Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.62.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $11.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.11. 2,733,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.59. The company has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

