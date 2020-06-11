Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 2,837 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 171,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

GE traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 98,663,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,528,641. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06, a PEG ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

