Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,149,000 after buying an additional 9,005,147 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,172,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,571,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,742,000 after buying an additional 1,278,132 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 746.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after buying an additional 1,077,898 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,076,000 after buying an additional 1,053,270 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,395 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

