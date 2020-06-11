Sands Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $26,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded down $16.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,218. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,652 shares of company stock worth $22,786,983. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

