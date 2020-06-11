Sands Capital Management LLC Buys 601 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,171 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.76.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $11.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,354,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,070. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.47 and a 200-day moving average of $165.74. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

