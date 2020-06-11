Sands Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 446,269 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 5.15% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $172,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $3,613,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,230,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,334 shares of company stock worth $8,508,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.56. 14,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.83. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

