Sands Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Billion Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,889,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,108,502 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 3.7% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 2.04% of ServiceNow worth $1,114,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,142,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,599,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,439,000 after buying an additional 647,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,284,000 after buying an additional 198,999 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $13,062,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total value of $689,672.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,600 shares of company stock worth $108,795,151. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.07.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $27.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $374.16. The stock had a trading volume of 165,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,661. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.72. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $405.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

