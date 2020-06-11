Sands Capital Management LLC Has $59.89 Million Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $59,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Baidu by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,282. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 115.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. BOCOM International upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.