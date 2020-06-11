Sands Capital Management LLC Has $63.23 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Equinix worth $63,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 11.4% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Equinix by 60.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total value of $174,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total value of $545,896.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,811. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $30.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $664.95. 376,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $676.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.89. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $718.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.95 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra boosted their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.05.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

