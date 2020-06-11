Sands Capital Management LLC Has $763.33 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,318,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,448 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 2.5% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $763,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,998,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,794,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,126,000 after purchasing an additional 78,893 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Intuit by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 906,936 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,418,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $17.54 on Thursday, reaching $278.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,312. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.