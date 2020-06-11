Sands Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Iqvia worth $31,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iqvia stock traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.38. 84,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 127.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.86 and its 200-day moving average is $141.65.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Cfra dropped their target price on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

