Sands Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,042 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Zoetis worth $707,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 202,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,152,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,052,000 after buying an additional 82,941 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 12.2% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,551. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,087. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.