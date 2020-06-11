Sands Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $214,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $53.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,411.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $994.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,370.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,343.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

