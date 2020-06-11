Sands Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,961,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,696,000. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after buying an additional 275,591 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Z stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.28. 197,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.07. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $42,328.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,200.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 144,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $8,847,891.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,378.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,884 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,761. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

