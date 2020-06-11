Sands Capital Management LLC Purchases 484,589 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,589 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for 2.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 4.73% of Atlassian worth $792,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $8.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.38. 884,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,152. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $191.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.39.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

