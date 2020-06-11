Sands Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,317,825 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,695,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 9,317,825 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 3.5% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 7.25% of SEA worth $1,049,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,992,000. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $360,369,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in SEA by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,410,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $372,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $191,286,000. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $93,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE stock traded down $4.63 on Thursday, reaching $87.53. 213,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,007. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.34. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.