Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 3,259,303 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,259,303 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $90,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 676,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after purchasing an additional 74,891 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.81. 3,313,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,351,236. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

