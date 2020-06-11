Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stake Raised by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,833 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.16% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,875. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92.

