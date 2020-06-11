Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s 4th Largest Position

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 623,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 7.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $32,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $931,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 397.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,816. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08.

