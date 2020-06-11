Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,922 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,760,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after purchasing an additional 225,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,198,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,031,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,537,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 156,389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $55.94. 40,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,087. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44.

