Seeyond Buys 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bank OZK increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,237,000 after buying an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $56.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,408.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,030. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,370.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,342.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

