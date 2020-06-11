Seeyond Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Visa were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

V stock traded down $10.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,321,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,877,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

