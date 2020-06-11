Seeyond Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Seeyond reduced its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 469,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,638. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

