Seeyond Decreases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Seeyond decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.86. 3,959,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,154. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.09. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

