Seeyond Grows Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,912 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.36. 74,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,352. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $155.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $283,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $704,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,842.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,077,310. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

