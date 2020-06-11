Seeyond Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Seeyond raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 50.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $7.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $174.52. The stock has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

In other Danaher news, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $552,646.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

