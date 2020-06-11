Seeyond Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Seeyond raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 50.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $7.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $174.52. The stock has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

In other Danaher news, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $552,646.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit