Seeyond Has $1.17 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Seeyond reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,802,487. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.