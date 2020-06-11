Seeyond Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,525,000 after purchasing an additional 107,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,296,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,303 shares of company stock worth $6,540,942. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.46. 1,096,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195,051. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.38. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.