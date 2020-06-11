Seeyond Has $876,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,420 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817,882 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,364,000 after purchasing an additional 160,260 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,992 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

AKAM traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.66. 1,149,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $108.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,624 shares of company stock worth $4,101,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

