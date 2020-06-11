Seeyond Reduces Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Seeyond reduced its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after acquiring an additional 187,514 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded down $35.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.87. The stock had a trading volume of 87,989,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,008,479. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.32 and its 200 day moving average is $245.73. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

