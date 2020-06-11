Seeyond Sells 1,457 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Seeyond decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,451,166 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after buying an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after buying an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $16.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The company has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

