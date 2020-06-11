Seeyond Sells 14,860 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Seeyond lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,173,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,495,766. The firm has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

