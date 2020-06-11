Seeyond Sells 27,975 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Seeyond lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 35.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,975 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in General Electric were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 145,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 82,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 101,008,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,528,641. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

