Seeyond Sells 3,717 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Seeyond reduced its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $509,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,064,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $81.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.35.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.