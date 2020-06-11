Seeyond Sells 4,882 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.11.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $6.50 on Thursday, reaching $123.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,997,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $133.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.