Shaw Communications Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shaw Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26,142.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 95.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

NYSE SJR opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

