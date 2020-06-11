Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 310,090 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 1.7% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Shopify worth $524,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Shopify by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,109,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded down $18.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $724.92. 1,895,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,502. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $844.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $718.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $652.46.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

