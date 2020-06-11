SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1,137.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,260,000 after acquiring an additional 235,990 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,227,000.

Shares of LGLV traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,694. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.52.

