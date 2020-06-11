Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,978,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 625,063 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,180,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $6.67 on Thursday, reaching $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,187,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.28.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,756 shares of company stock valued at $916,476 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

