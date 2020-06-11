Stearns Financial Services Group Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stearns Financial Services Group grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 81.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,603,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,374,000 after buying an additional 3,423,924 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after buying an additional 1,313,273 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 45.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,238,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,889,000 after buying an additional 3,824,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 57.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,927,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after buying an additional 2,154,964 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.2% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,235,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,528,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

