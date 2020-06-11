Stearns Financial Services Group Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 206.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 138,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,524,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,425,000 after buying an additional 81,237 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 805,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,270,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $5.18 on Thursday, hitting $82.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,460. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.07.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

