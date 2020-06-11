Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 194 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stearns Financial Services Group reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 939.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $8,337,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.98.

Shares of DE stock traded down $7.89 on Thursday, hitting $153.11. The stock had a trading volume of 85,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,548. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.75 and a 200 day moving average of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.