Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 3,281 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.30. 4,562,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,253,344. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

