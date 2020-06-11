Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $14.48.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile
