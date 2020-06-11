Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

