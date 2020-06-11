Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of EDI stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $384,750.00. Also, EVP James E. Craige bought 100,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $645,356.80. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 226,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,623.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

